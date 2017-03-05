Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 11:22 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017

“The Trump boys” stop by SNL’s Weekend Update, snacks at the ready

Trump kids
Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Donal Trump's children at his inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington.  Ivanka Trump (L), and Tiffany Trump.  Donald Trump Jr, and Eric Trump on the right. 

By Rare.us

Steve Ciccarelli

One of the best bits of the post-Trump SNL universe has been the consistent appearances of the Trump boys, Eric and Don Jr., the Beavis and Butthead of the first family. The Trump boys returned to the SNL stage on March 4 for some new shenanigans.

Mikey Day plays Don Jr. as the alpha of the two, meaning he can form a complete sentence underneath the early-90s-NBA-coach suit and haircut, while Alex Moffatt imbues Eric Trump with Rain Man-esque outbursts, like “I drove the golf car!” or “I got a sunburn!”

For example, Don Jr. begins to tell Colin Jost about when the boys went to cut the ribbon at the newest Trump hotel in Vancouver, explaining just how amazing and “next level’ the head chef is. Eric agrees, “I had a funny face pancake! He had whipped cream hair!” Which seems to remind Eric that he’s hungry.


Ever the good brother, Don Jr. takes out a sandwich bag of Cheerios, which Eric proceeds to eat like a grade schooler opening his first box of Lucky Charms. No snack would be complete without a juice box though, as Eric stabs the straw into his juice like he’s trying to murder it.

 
 

