'DuckTales' trailer released, not all embrace reboot
Disney XD
Disney XD has ordered a second season of the all-new animated comedy series 'DuckTales' ahead of its highly anticipated summer premiere. The series stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and will follow the epic family of ducks on their high-flying adventures around the world.
