Posted: 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Actor Alec Baldwin is scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” next month for the 17th time, in an appearance that will break comedian Steve Martin’s record for most times hosting the late-night comedy show.
Baldwin's impression of President Donald Trump has garnered rave reviews and plenty of late-night laughs, as he played Trump throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond.
The actor’s portrayal of Trump even provoked a response from the president himself via Twitter, with Trump calling "Saturday Night Live" "unwatchable." Baldwin responded by tweeting back, "Release yor tax returns and I'll stop. Ha."
Trump did appear on “Saturday Night Live” in Nov. of 2015, but that was before Baldwin began performing his hilarious spoof of him.
Baldwin will host the show on Feb. 11.
