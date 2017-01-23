Alec Baldwin to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Alec Baldwin is scheduled to host to "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 11 amid his ongoing battle with President Donald Trump.
Ed Sheeran will appear as the night's musical guest.
Baldwin, who has played the president multiple times in the run-up to and since the election, will host the show for the 17th time. He holds the record for the most times hosting the sketch comedy hour, trailed by comedian Steve Martin, who has hosted 15 shows, and actor John Goodman, who has hosted 13 episodes.
Baldwin has frequently been the target of attacks by Trump, who has criticized the actor for his portrayal of the business mogul-turned-politician.
">January 15, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNLpic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country.
In an early morning tweet on Dec. 3, Trump called "Saturday Night Live," "totally biased" and "unwatchable" after Baldwin portrayed him as too preoccupied with Twitter to pay attention to a security briefing.
">December 4, 2016
*retweets* #SNLpic.twitter.com/SmNcJ09mWa— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2016
*retweets*
"The Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse," Trump wrote. "Sad."
">December 4, 2016
Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016
Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Baldwin responded on an account dedicated to his Alec Baldwin Foundation.
"Release your tax returns and I'll stop," he wrote.
">December 4, 2016
...@realDonaldTrump— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin)
Release your tax returns and I'll stop.
Ha@realDonaldTrump
...
Release your tax returns and I'll stop.
Ha— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016
