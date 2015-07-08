Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Aside from a TV channel dedicated to her on AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and DirectTV Now, and a concert the day before Super Bowl LI, Taylor Swift has been laying relatively low.
On the music front, Swift shot a music video with former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik for their single, "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever." The song comes from the soundtrack for "50 Shades of Grey" sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker."
Related: Taylor Swift to headline concert ahead of Super Bowl LI
Swift posted a video to her official YouTube channel Wednesday. It shows her with a friend, model Gig Hadid, singing along to a verse.
"First time listening to it on the radio," Swift says at the start of the clip. "I've never heard it before."
Fans were excited to see the new post on her channel, which many said was reminiscent of her video blogs she used to post, the last of which appears to have been shared two years ago.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}