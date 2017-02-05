Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga poses at NRG Stadium

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
Before Lady Gaga takes the Super Bowl LI halftime show by storm, she spent some down time before the big game on the field at NRG Stadium Sunday in Houston.
>> Related: Lady Gaga ups anticipation of Super Bowl on social media
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here
>> Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga gets 'carried away' ahead of her halftime show
In true Gaga fashion, the pop star struck some dramatic poses in a black skirt, black blouse, sunglasses and black pumps.
Take a look at the photos below:
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}