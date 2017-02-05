Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 6:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Betsi Fores
HOUSTON —
Stars from the popular Tony award winning musical "Hamilton" sang "America the Beautiful" ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday night.
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here
>> Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga says she's performing solo
The singers, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, comprise the musical’s "Schuyler sisters," daughters of Revolutionary War Gen. Philip Schuyler. All have since left their roles in the show.
When performing the patriotic song, the women decided to made an inclusive addendum to the lyrics.
"And crown thy good with brotherhood," they sang, adding, "and sisterhood," closing the song with, "from sea to shining sea!"
Other performers included Luke Bryan, who sang. the National Anthem.
Lady Gaga is doing the half time performance.
Super Bowl LI is being held in Houston, Texas, with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New England Patriots.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}