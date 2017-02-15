Singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins announced that they are expecting two babies -- one is being adopted from a country in Africa and Atkins is pregnant with a child. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Tammy Ragusa

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, just announced that they’ll be adding to their family in a big way.

People reported that they are expecting two babies -- one is being adopted from a country in Africa and Atkins is pregnant with a child.

The couple shared the same picture of the two of them holding balloons that spell out "baby" on their respective Instagram pages, but Atkins was the one to break the big news first.

Akins wrote, "Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! There’s a sweet baby in my belly, too!"

OH BABY! actually...BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon🙏🏼🙌🏼 who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Minutes later, Rhett shared his own post and his own joy, saying, "We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!"

We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

"We tried to get pregnant for a little bit before," Atkins told People. "It was a good chunk of time and our family is extremely fertile, so I was expecting it to happen easily. I was like, ‘Maybe this is the Lord’s way of telling me adoption is what he wants me to do.’ And I was OK with that."

She adds, "It’s funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn’t try at all and it happened. We feel like it’s all part of the plan."

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Gregory tied the knot in 2012. The couple has known each other since kindergarten, but didn’t really start dating until after high school.

"We kissed, and that was it," Rhett told Country Living in 2016. "We dated for probably six months, and then we got engaged."

Sounds like it was all meant to be.