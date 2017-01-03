Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
As President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony draws closer, one singer said she will accept an invitation to perform, but under one condition.
People reported that "X Factor" U.K. runner-up Rebecca Ferguson posted on Twitter that she has been asked to perform at the ceremony.
She said she has agreed to do so, but only if she is allowed to sing "Strange Fruit."
"If you allow me to sing 'Strange Fruit,' a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial, a song that speaks to all the disregarded and downtrodden black people in the United States, a song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington," Ferguson said.
The song, which Variety reported was originally a poem by Abel Meeropol, became a protest song for its content about lynchings of African-Americans.
"Southern trees bear strange fruit / Blood on the leaves and blood at the root / Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze," the lyrics say.
"Strange Fruit" has been covered numerous times, most famously by Billie Holiday in 1939 and Nina Simone in 1965.
Other performers have been confirmed to perform at the event in January, including the Rockettes, "America's Got Talent" season five runner-up and opera singer Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
