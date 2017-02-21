Rihanna breaks Michael Jackson's Billboard record

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Rihanna turned 29 Monday, and this week she has more than a birthday to celebrate.
Mashable reported Tuesday that the singer has broken Michael Jackson's record for the most top-10 Billboard singles.
Billboard reported that Rihanna has earned her 30th top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her single "Love on the Brain" from her latest album, 2016's "Anti."
The ranking means she has broken her third-place tie with Michael Jackson, who had 29 top-10 singles as a solo artist.
Rihanna's introduction to the chart came in 2015, when she got her first top-10 hit with "Pon De Replay." She's is only second to The Beatles for the time it took for her to get 30 top-10 singles on the chart in 10 years, seven months and two weeks. It took The Beatles five years, nine months and two weeks to do the same from 1964 to 1969.
Interestingly, one of Rihanna's singles in the 30-song tally include "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West and former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Congrats to Rih!
