Report: Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Trump inauguration concert

Posted: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has decided not to perform at the Trump inaugural welcome concert, according to an exclusive report from The Wrap.
Holliday retweeted The Wrap's report on her Twitter account.
In a letter addressed to "my beloved LGBT community," Holliday explained why she initially accepted the invitation to perform at the inauguration, saying she wanted to perform for the people, not for Trump. But after a vocal backlash, Holliday has decided not to perform.
">January 14, 2017
Exclusive: Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out of Trump Inauguration, Apologizes to LGBT Community
According to The Associated Press, Holliday was referred to as an "Uncle Tom" and her decision to participate would be a career-ending move.
Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in "Dreamgirls" on Broadway, said she voted for Hillary Clinton, and has performed for Republican and Democratic presidents.
In the open letter, Holliday apologized for her "lapse of judgment" and for "causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans."
Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and 3 Doors Down are scheduled to perform Thursday at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial.
