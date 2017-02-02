Report: Beyonce performing at 2017 Grammys

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Beyonce may be expecting twins, but she'll be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards, according to Entertainment Tonight.
"The 35-year-old singer was spotted on Thursday rehearsing at a secret location in Los Angeles, California, with a glam squad, camera crew and her team of dancers all in tow," ET reported.
Related: Beyonce, Jay Z expecting twins
The news comes a day after Beyonce announced she and her husband, rapper Jay Z, were expecting two more children. The two are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
Beyonce and her reps have remained mum on the topic, which is not unusual, considering the suspense the singer likes to build ahead of major performances. Beyonce is also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Music Festival in April.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}