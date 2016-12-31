Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By Kimberly Richardson
WSBTV.com
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. —
"Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore whipped out a gun on what appeared to be two men and one woman after she spotted them trespassing at her home, according to her Instagram page.
All this was captured on her security cameras on Friday.
“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door… two of them are grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto properties and mine?”
She wants the strangers identified, and provides an email and a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to them: mooremanor2016@gmail.com.
Moore wrote on Instagram that the strangers were driving a white car, and the female was recording on her phone.
“It is never OK to violate anyone this way,” Moore wrote. “It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.”
Moore has lived in her Sandy Springs home for several months after purchasing the foreclosed home in 2015 and renovating it.
$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked. Please email: mooremanor2016@gmail.com. They were driving a white car The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor
A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
I'm pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn't get through my security gates. They got what they came for I stay sitting on ready. if any crazy motherfuckers want to F with me u deserve what's behind these doors. #myhammersstayready #criminaltrespass #theytriedit
A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}