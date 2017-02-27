HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Host Jimmy Kimmel (R) surprises tourists with an entrance to the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

Rare.us

During Sunday night’s Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel pulled a prank on a group of people who thought they had taken a bus to tour a museum. Instead, they entered the building to discover that they had been taken to the Oscars.

While there, the tour bus riders snapped photos as they were introduced to some stars, including Ryan Gosling, the “overrated” Meryl Streep, and Casey Affleck.

One engaged couple, who identified themselves as Gary and Vicky, even got to meet Denzel Washington, who mock-officiated their wedding in front of the crowd. Gary also had the chance to hold Mahershala Ali’s Oscar and pose for photos.

The prank got mixed reviews on social media, with some thinking it was hilarious and others find the ordeal a bit uncomfortable.