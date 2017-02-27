Oscars 2017: Academy issues statement on Best Picture mishap

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) 'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner 'Moonlight' with actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Over 24 hours after presenter Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the Best Picture winner, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a statement on the mishap.

Actor Warren Beatty was on stage presenting the award with actress Faye Dunaway and he looked to Dunaway after hesitating to read the winner card.

Dunaway then announced that the award went to the musical "La La Land."

As the "La La Land" cast and crew was on stage giving acceptance speeches, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz interrupted to say there had been a mistake and that coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" won Best Picture.

"This is not a joke," Horowitz said. "'Moonlight' has won Best Picture."

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, which tallies Academy Awards votes, issued a statement apologizing to all involved and said that Dunaway and Beatty "had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected."

"We are currently investigating how this could have happened and deeply regret that this occurred," the firm said. "We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins and screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney reflected on the mistake on "CBS This Morning," with Jenkins saying the incident didn't necessarily diminish the win, but "made it much more complicated."

"it showed the camaraderie and love we have for both of the films," McCraney said.

The Academy's statement on Monday echoed that of PricewaterhouseCoopers, apologizing to those who were affected by the mistake and involved in the incident.

Read The Academy's full statement below: