Number of black Oscar nominees in acting categories sets record

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Oscars are a little less #sowhite and a little more diverse this year.
The nominations announced Tuesday have set a record for diversity in acting categories. "Entertainment Tonight" reported that black actors have been nominated in every acting category for the first time ever.
USA Today reported that the four acting categories: Best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, include black actors.
Mahershala Ali is nominated for best supporting actor for "Moonlight." In the best supporting actress category, record-setting nominees include Viola Davis for "Fences," Naomie Harris for "Moonlight" and Octavia Spencer for "Hidden Figures."
Related: The Oscars 2017: Complete list of nominees
Denzel Washington is the only black nominee in the best actor category, nominated for "Fences." Similarly, Ruth Negga, nominated for "Loving," is the only black nominee in the best actress category.
Related: 'Moonlight' writer-director Barry Jenkins could make Oscars history
CBS News reported that the nominations are the first time at least one black actor has been nominated in all acting categories and the tally is the highest it's been at six total, beating the 2005 record of five, which was the same number of black nominees in the acting categories in 2007.
The Academy Awards was heavily criticized on social media in 2015 and 2016 with the trending hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. The criticism, along with a number of Hollywood actors boycotting the 2016 show, may have led to historic changes in the academy's voting membership.
Fandango correspondent Chris Witherspoon told CBS News that "2017 will go down as a historic year for black actors in film. It’s remarkable to see the academy voters embracing diversity like never before."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}