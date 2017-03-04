Singer Tommy Page dies at 46

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:28 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Singer Tommy Page, who had a chart-topping single co-written with members of New Kids on the Block, has died.
Page, 46, was found dead Friday. The cause of death is an apparent suicide, according to Billboard.
Page had a No. 1 single in 1990 with "I'll Be Your Everything." The song was written by Page and New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.
">April 14, 2015http://t.co/IVdcF9Hh6F— Tommy Page (@Tommypage) April 14, 2015
Happy 25th Anniversary "I'll Be Your Everything". This is our day!
In addition to releasing nine albums and going on tours around the world, Page became a music executive. He helped promote the careers of well-known artists from pop and rock genres, including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Green Day, according to Billboard.
Page is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.
