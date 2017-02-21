Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr reunite in studio

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The two surviving members of the Beatles came together in a studio on Sunday for their first recording session together in seven years, according to a social media post from drummer Ringo Starr.
"Thanks for coming over, man, and playing great bass," Starr wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself laughing with Paul McCartney. "I love you, man. Peace and love."
">February 20, 2017
Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮
Starr's publicist confirmed to Billboard that McCartney was in the studio to contribute to Starr's upcoming album. The album is set for release this year, although no date has been announced, the site reported.
Starr also shared an image of the pair posing with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, Starr's brother-in-law.
"What a day I'm having," he wrote.
">February 20, 2017
And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I'm having peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇🤣☯🎶☮
Starr shared the photos just days after TMZ reported that McCartney, Starr, Walsh, actor Tom Hanks and musician Dave Grohl went to dinner together in Santa Monica.
Starr and McCartney last collaborated on the drummer's 2010 LP "Y Not," according to Rolling Stone. McCartney sings on the song "Walk With You" and plays bass on "Peace Dream."
