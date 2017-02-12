Legendary jazz musician Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Fans are mourning the death of legendary jazz musician and Grammy Award-winning artist Al Jarreau.
Jarreau, 76, passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to a statement on his website.
“He will be missed,” the statement said.
“His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need.”
Friends and colleagues on social media are sending their condolences and remembering their work with Jarreau.
Singer Chaka Khan tweeted "U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans."
Rest in power, @AlJarreau. U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans. pic.twitter.com/XylxkaAILe— Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan)@AlJarreau. U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans. pic.twitter.com/XylxkaAILe— Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) February 12, 2017
Guitarist Steve Lukather, known for his work with Toto, tweeted out "RIP Al. It was an honor working with him and there was no one like him! Unreal.."
The Reverend Jesse Jackson also tweeted "RIP #AlJarreau. Pray for his family."
RIP #AlJarreau. Pray for his family. #WeReInThisLoveTogetherhttps://t.co/RsZ0p2sZl9— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson)#AlJarreau. Pray for his family. #WeReInThisLoveTogetherhttps://t.co/RsZ0p2sZl9— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 12, 2017
The seven-time Grammy winner and R&B singer, known for songs like “We’re all in This Love Together,” “Boogie Down” and the theme from the TV series “Moonlighting,” had been hospitalized recently and cancelled tour dates, according to a recent announcement on his website.
Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and their son, Ryan, news outlets reported.
