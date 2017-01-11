Bonnaroo 2017 lineup announced

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
MANCHESTER, Tenn. —
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2017 lineup.
U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are among the headliners for the annual festival, which takes place June 8-11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.
Festival organizers announced the 2017 lineup on Wednesday.
U2 will be performing its 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," in its entirety at Bonnaroo and during the band's summer stadium tour.
Other artists set to perform during the four-day event include Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Margo Price and Major Lazer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
