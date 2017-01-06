Meryl Streep sings Carrie Fisher’s favorite song at her memorial

Updated: 2:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 2:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
LOS ANGELES —
Family and friends paid tribute to Hollywood icons Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at a memorial service held at Fisher’s Beverly Hills home on Thursday.
E! News reported that family friend Meryl Streep sang one of Fisher’s favorite songs, “Happy Days Are Here Again." Singing alongside her was Fisher’s only daughter, Billie Lourd.
Many of Hollywoods biggest stars attended the memorial. According to People, Bryan Lourde, Meg Ryan, Jamie Lee Curtis and George Lucas were among the many in attendance.
Fisher died at age 60 Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack. Her mother died the next day at the age of 84.
The funeral is scheduled for Friday. Some of Fisher’s cremated remains will be buried in her mother’s casket in Los Angeles.
