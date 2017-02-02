Matthew McConaughey on Trump: It's time to 'embrace'

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Actor Matthew McConaughey speaks during a Q&A at TWC-Dimension Celebrates The Cast And Filmmakers Of "Gold" on November 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TWC-Dimension)

By Eric Webb

Austin American-Statesman

When it comes to President Donald Trump, Austin actor Matthew McConaughey says it's time to accept reality.

The “Gold” star got political in a BBC One interview aired over the weekend, responding to interviewer Andrew Marr’s question of whether it’s time “Hollywood and the cultural elite of America” gave Trump a break.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now,” McConaughey said. “He’s our president. It’s very dynamic and divisive of an inauguration in time that we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace.”

McConaughey went on, urging Americans to be “constructive” in a Trump administration in his signature style.

“Shake hands with this fact, and be constructive with him over the next four years,” McConaughey said. “So even those that most strongly disagree with his principals or things he’s said or done, which is another thing, we’ll see what he does compared to what he had said. No matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be. Because he’s our president for the next four years, at least. President of the United States.”

As Vulture points out, it’s unclear whether this interview was filmed before Trump’s executive order on immigration, which in part temporarily banned refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, emigrated from Brazil to the United States.

The video containing the remarks was removed Thursday morning from YouTube.