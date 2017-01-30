Mary Tyler Moore cause of death revealed

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 7:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The cause of death for actress Mary Tyler Moore has been revealed, according to a report from celebrity gossip site TMZ.
A death certificate obtained by TMZ showed Moore died in Greenwich, Connecticut, where she made her home for years, at Greenwich Hospital.
People reported that Moore was initially hospitalized because she had pneumonia, due to diabetes complications.
She died Jan. 25. The Connecticut Post reported she was laid to rest in a private ceremony Sunday. Her gravesite was made
According to the certificate, Moore died of aspiration pneumonia, which is a lung infection, hypoxia, in which body tissues are not getting enough oxygen, and diabetes mellitus. Those conditions led her to die of cardiopulmonary arrest.
Moore had been battling Type 1 diabetes since she was 33 years old. The actress died at 80 years old.
