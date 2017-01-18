Madame Tussauds in London unveils Trump wax figure

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON —
President-elect Donald Trump's wax figure was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday.
Madame Tussauds said it took 20 artists and six months to create Trump's wax figure, which includes Trump's signature comb-over and stern expression. The life-size wax figure is featured in a replica of the Oval Office.
We've officially unveiled @realdonaldtrump's wax figure, ahead of his inauguration on Friday. #WaxTrumppic.twitter.com/P7h28cHQLP— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds)@realdonaldtrump's wax figure, ahead of his inauguration on Friday. #WaxTrumppic.twitter.com/P7h28cHQLP— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) January 18, 2017
It took a team of 20 skilled artists six months to create @realdonaldtrump's wax figure, costing 150,000 pounds. #WaxTrumppic.twitter.com/N6RQnxs9Th— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds)@realdonaldtrump's wax figure, costing £150,000. #WaxTrumppic.twitter.com/N6RQnxs9Th— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) January 18, 2017
Other Madame Tussauds locations also have Trump wax figures on display, including Washington, D.C., Orlando and New York, according to The Telegraph.
