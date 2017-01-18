Follow us on

Posted: 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Madame Tussauds in London unveils Trump wax figure

Madame Tussauds London Trump wax figure
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
The wax figure of US President-elect Donald Trump debuted at Madame Tussauds in London Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, days ahead of the American's Presidential Inauguration in Washington. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

President-elect Donald Trump headlines

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

President-elect Donald Trump's wax figure was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday.

Madame Tussauds said it took 20 artists and six months to create Trump's wax figure, which includes Trump's signature comb-over and stern expression. The life-size wax figure is featured in a replica of the Oval Office.

Other Madame Tussauds locations also have Trump wax figures on display, including Washington, D.C., Orlando and New York, according to The Telegraph.

 
 

