Little girl sings 'How Far I'll Go' with 'Moana' star

Posted: 11:10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A little girl had a Disney dream come true after she sang with one of the latest Disney stars.
YouTube star Claire Ryann, 4, and her dad took a trip to Disney studios. Little did Claire know that she was going to have an opportunity to sing the hit "How Far I'll Go" with Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho.
Watch the duet below or click here:
This isn't the first time that Claire and her father Dave have sung on "The Ellen Show."
Cravalho, who is only 16 years old, performed the song during Sunday's Oscar broadcast with help from a rapped introduction from songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, of "Hamilton" fame.
She has also been tapped to star in a new NBC show called "Drama High" that has another "Hamilton" connection, Playbill reported. The show is being produced by Jeffrey Selle, who also produced "Hamilton."
The show is based on "Drama High: The Incredible True Story of a Brilliant Teacher, a Struggling Town, and the Magic of Theater."
