Lindsay Lohan appeared on "Good Morning Britain" and disccused being stopped in an airport and asked to take off her headscarf. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lindsay Lohan has made headlines for her move to London and her new accent, but now she's speaking about chatter that she is converting to Islam.

NBC News reported that in a new interview, Lohan said she was stopped in an airport and asked to take off her headscarf.

Lohan was photographed with the Quran under her arm, prompting "Good Morning Britain" co-host Susana Reid to ask her about reports that the actress has converted to Islam.

"Me studying the Quran is something I find solace in … I do study it. Nothing is confirmed yet," she said.

When pressed about the issue by co-host Piers Morgan, Lohan said, "Religion is a personal belief. My sister's a Buddhist. It's a consideration I have."

Morgan pressed further, asking why she was reluctant to say she is converting. Lohan said, "I don't want to comment on something I haven't finished yet. I don't think that's right."

After Morgan mentioned how "polarizing" it would be to discuss interest in Islam in America, Lohan discussed an incident in which she said she was profiled for wearing a headscarf.

"When I was flying to New York recently, I was wearing a headscarf, and I got stopped at the airport … "(The agent) opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and started apologizing but said, 'Take off your headscarf.'"

The co-hosts expressed surprise at what Lohan said.

"I mean, it's OK," she continued. "But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock."

Lohan said she could not speak to why she had been asked to take off her headscarf, but said that it was "jarring."

"It was strange. I'm from New York," she said. "I'm born and raised there, so I was a little intimidated."

Lohan said she was wearing the headscarf because she was traveling from Turkey, where The Associated Press reported she met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and did so "out of personal respect for certain countries that I go to when I see certain people."

Despite some reports, video of the interview posted by "Good Morning Britain" does not show Lohan saying she was in fact racially profiled.

NBC News reported that, according to Gov.uk, passengers have the right to not remove their headgear.

"If you're wearing head gear for religious or cultural reasons, you can ask for it to be checked using a hand-held scanner so you don't have to remove it," the site said.

