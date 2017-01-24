Lin-Manuel Miranda could become youngest EGOT winner

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Playwright, actor, songwriter, rapper and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda might be making history if he wins an Academy Awards in February.
The Washington Post reported that Miranda, perhaps best known for the Broadway musical "Hamilton," has been nominated for an Oscar for best original song. He wrote "How Far I'll Go" for the Disney animated movie "Moana."
Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
Should he win, People reported that Miranda, 37, will be the youngest person to reach EGOT status. EGOT refers to a person who has won at least one Emmy, one Grammy, one Oscar and one Tony award. He would also be the person who has reached EGOT status the fastest. If he wins, it will have taken him only nine years.
Miranda won his first Tony Award in 2008 for Best Original Score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre for "In the Heights," and he won two more Tonys in 2016 for "Hamilton." He won his first Grammy in 2009 for Best Musical Theater Album for "In the Heights" and won in the same category again in 2016 for "Hamilton." Miranda won an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy in 2014 for his work on the 2013 Tonys.
Other EGOT club members are Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin and Robert Lopez.
Miranda may also reach another rare status. Since he is also a MacArthur Fellow since being given a MacArthur "genius" grant in 2015, and won a 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for "Hamilton," he could be the first member of the MacPEGOT club. Minus the grant, the Wall Street Journal reported that there are a dozen PEGOT winners, including Brooks, Goldberg and Hepburn.
Miranda expressed his gratitude for to the Oscar nomination on Twitter:
The history-making prospect of Miranda's EGOT status makes it hard not to root for him, but he faces competition from "La La Land," which earned the most Oscar nominations and won the most awards at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8.
