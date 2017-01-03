Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Janet Jackson welcomes first child

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam al Mana
Janet Jackson and husband Wissam al Mana attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on February 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy. The couple welcomed their son January 3, 2017. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Janet Jackson and her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson's rep said in a statement to People. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson and Al Mana were married in 2012.

The singer put a hold on her Unbreakable World Tour so she and her husband could focus on "planning our family," she said in a video announcement in April 2016.

Jackson officially announced her pregnancy in a People photoshoot in October.

 
 

