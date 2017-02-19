Honey Boo Boo's Mama June to star in new TV show

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“Mama June” Shannon, matriarch of the erstwhile “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” who went on to appear on “Marriage Boot Camp,” is set to hit the small screen once again.
“Who is ready for us to come back?” Shannon said on Twitter. “Get ready, y’all won’t want to miss it. Love all of y’all.”
The new show airing on WE is “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” The network describes it thusly:
“After failing to save her relationship with Sugar Bear on Marriage Boot Camp, Mama June has set out to reinvent not only her personal life, but her appearance as well. She’s decided to go under the knife for extreme weight loss surgery in an attempt to not only to look hot, but to improve her health for herself and her daughters. In 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' she works to reclaim her life one intense workout at a time, with a few bumps along the road. From disastrous dates to Sugar Bear’s new fiancé, Mama June attempts to defy the odds and become nearly unrecognizable! Here are five reasons you can’t miss the series premiere!”
">February 15, 2017
who is ready 4 us 2 come back February 24th 10/9 cst on@WEtvget ready yall wont want 2 miss it love all of yallhttps://t.co/nRmMBEsOyd— Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo)@WEtv get ready yall wont want 2 miss it love all of yall https://t.co/nRmMBEsOyd— Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 15, 2017
who is ready 4 us 2 come back February 24th 10/9 cst on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}