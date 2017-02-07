Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Jewel Wicker
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It’s unclear whether or not "Hidden Figures" will win the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards, but the film is already beating other Oscar contenders in one race.
The movie is the top-grossing Oscar nominee of the year.
"Hidden Figures" earned $119.5 million in the U.S., while fellow Best Picture nominee "La La Land" has earned $118.2 million, according to Entertainment Weekly.
"Hidden Figures" follows three black mathematicians, portrayed by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Atlanta’s Janelle Monáe, as they attempt to help NASA win the Space Race in the midst of racial segregation.
The film has been nominated for three Oscars, including best picture, best supporting actress (Spencer) and best adapted screenplay. "La La Land" secured 14 nominations, the most nominations in Academy Award history. "Titanic" and "All About Eve" had also received 14 nominations in previous years.
EW reports that Oscar voters will begin casting their final ballots on Feb. 13.
The Academy Awards will air on ABC Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. EST.
