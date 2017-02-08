Grammys to have Prince, George Michael tributes

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Grammys are Sunday night, and after a year like 2016, it's going to have a few somber moments, including tributes to singers we lost.
Rolling Stone reported that the Recording Academy announced Wednesday that "unforgettable tribute segments" will honor Prince and George Michael.
Prince died in April of last year at age 57 of a drug overdose.
Michael died in his sleep, believed to be of heart failure,in December. He was 53.
"George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma," President/CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow said in a statement. "While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage."
The singers participating in the tributes have not been announced.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}