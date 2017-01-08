Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
LOS ANGELES —
Well here’s the first trending moment of the 2017 Golden Globes. Jenna Bush Hager asked Pharrell Williams about the movie "Hidden Fences."
To clarify, "Hidden Figures" is a movie based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. It tells the riveting story of the African American women integral to NASA’s mission to send John Glenn into orbit. Williams created the soundtrack.
"Fences" is the movie with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis adapted by from the play of the same name.
Two. Different. Things.
Here’s the moment:
">January 9, 2017
"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff)pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017
"you're nominated for Hidden Fences"
Here’s what Twitter had to say about it:
">January 9, 2017
Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her. #goldenglobes— Leo Spy (@binarycool)#goldenglobes— Leo Spy (@binarycool) January 9, 2017
Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her.
">January 9, 2017
JENNA BUSH: I loved Cher in "Moonlight"— Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner)January 9, 2017
JENNA BUSH: I loved Cher in "Moonlight"— Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner)
">January 9, 2017
Denzel's face when he heard about "hidden fences" pic.twitter.com/6xC0lxseIa— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed)pic.twitter.com/6xC0lxseIa— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 9, 2017
Denzel's face when he heard about "hidden fences"
Hager isn't alone. When Michael Keaton presented Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, he incorrectly named nominee Octavia Spencer for her role in... "Hidden Fences." Again, she was in "Hidden Figures."
">January 9, 2017
someone fucked up pic.twitter.com/SmSqokotnG— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed)pic.twitter.com/SmSqokotnG— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 9, 2017
someone fucked up
According to The Hollywood Reporter, celebrities on Twitter began to point out the error:
">January 9, 2017
Wait... #HiddenFences ...again?— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu)#HiddenFences ...again?— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017
Wait...
">January 9, 2017
Big congrats to Vivian Davis for Moon-Fences!!! #HiddenFences#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/06dYNJleIf— Justin Simien (@JSim07)#HiddenFences#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/06dYNJleIf— Justin Simien (@JSim07) January 9, 2017
Big congrats to Vivian Davis for Moon-Fences!!!
">January 9, 2017
"Hidden Figures" doesn't sound anything like "Fences." ALL MOVIES WITH BLACK PEOPLE DON'T SOUND ALIKE. #hiddenfences#twice— Robin Thede (@robinthede)#hiddenfences#twice— Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 9, 2017
"Hidden Figures" doesn't sound anything like "Fences." ALL MOVIES WITH BLACK PEOPLE DON'T SOUND ALIKE.
