By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Well here’s the first trending moment of the 2017 Golden Globes. Jenna Bush Hager asked Pharrell Williams about the movie "Hidden Fences."

To clarify, "Hidden Figures" is a movie based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. It tells the riveting story of the African American women integral to NASA’s mission to send John Glenn into orbit. Williams created the soundtrack.

"Fences" is the movie with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis adapted by from the play of the same name.

Two. Different. Things.

Here’s the moment:

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it:

Hager isn't alone. When Michael Keaton presented Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, he incorrectly named nominee Octavia Spencer for her role in... "Hidden Fences." Again, she was in "Hidden Figures."

Two. Different. Things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, celebrities on Twitter began to point out the error:

