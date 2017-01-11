Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A new television show is prompting controversy after the casting of Joseph Fiennes in the role of one of the most iconic African American entertainers, Michael Jackson.
The first images have been released and it's causing many to question Fiennes', who is white, casting as the King of Pop, E! News reported.
The movie is called "Urban Myths" and will examine the supposed stories of the rich and famous.
The Fiennes segment illustrates a story that was written in Vanity Fair, where Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando drove from New York to Ohio trying to get home after the 9/11 attacks, E! News reported.
Stockard Channing plays Taylor and Bryan Cox is Brando.
The film is being released by Sky Arts, a U.K. channel that is geared to the arts.
Watch the trailer here or below:
The "collection of comedies," as it is being billed, also stars Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, Rupert Grint as "Hitler's Friend," and will air in the U.K. on Jan. 19, Billboard reported.
Fiennes' casting as Jackson has come under fire on social media, from not only fans of Jackson but also media outlets.
">January 10, 2017
Get your first (and hopefully last) look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson: https://t.co/HcfbLlnoBMpic.twitter.com/yJxG1sulGR— Slate (@Slate)https://t.co/HcfbLlnoBMpic.twitter.com/yJxG1sulGR— Slate (@Slate) January 10, 2017
Get your first (and hopefully last) look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson:
">January 11, 2017
I hope it loses every single dime of its budget. Every single dime. #UrbanMythshttps://t.co/99qCA2lkzn— Keith Powell (@KeithPowell)#UrbanMythshttps://t.co/99qCA2lkzn— Keith Powell (@KeithPowell) January 11, 2017
I hope it loses every single dime of its budget. Every single dime.
">January 11, 2017
Nope!! #UrbanMyths Trailer:Joseph Fiennes Makes His Debut as Michael Jackson in British Comedy Series https://t.co/s0sxDba4H7 via @indiewire— Denise Renee (@deniserenee24)#UrbanMyths Trailer:Joseph Fiennes Makes His Debut as Michael Jackson in British Comedy Series https://t.co/s0sxDba4H7 via @indiewire— Denise Renee (@deniserenee24) January 11, 2017
Nope!!
">January 11, 2017
Here is a Horrifying Look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in Urban Myths https://t.co/BcS1boigSp via @jezebel— Kimberly Shaw (@52cf42b127ad49e)https://t.co/BcS1boigSp via @jezebel— Kimberly Shaw (@52cf42b127ad49e) January 11, 2017
Here is a Horrifying Look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in Urban Myths
">January 11, 2017
No. No. Here Are the First Images of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson https://t.co/RAnC8IgZGK via @enews— Kathleen Schmidt (@Bookgirl96)https://t.co/RAnC8IgZGK via @enews— Kathleen Schmidt (@Bookgirl96) January 11, 2017
No. No. Here Are the First Images of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}