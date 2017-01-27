Elton John heads to Broadway again for 'Devil Wears Prada'

Elton John performs at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on April 12, 2016 in New York City.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Elton John already has a few hits under his belt, not only in the music world, but also on the great white way.

John and Paul Rudnick are teaming up for an adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada."

The musical is based on the 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, which was based on the 2003 novel, Rolling Stone reported.

Lauren Weisberger wrote the book after she worked as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, BBC reported.

This isn't the first time John penned something for Broadway. He wrote a stage version of the film "Billy Elliot," a musical based on the opera "Aida" and "Lestat," based on Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" books. He also wrote the music for the stage version of "The Lion King."