Elton John heads to Broadway again for 'Devil Wears Prada'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Elton John already has a few hits under his belt, not only in the music world, but also on the great white way.
John and Paul Rudnick are teaming up for an adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada."
The musical is based on the 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, which was based on the 2003 novel, Rolling Stone reported.
Lauren Weisberger wrote the book after she worked as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, BBC reported.
This isn't the first time John penned something for Broadway. He wrote a stage version of the film "Billy Elliot," a musical based on the opera "Aida" and "Lestat," based on Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" books. He also wrote the music for the stage version of "The Lion King."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}