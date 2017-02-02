Ellen DeGeneres surprises heroic first responder on show

By HotTopics.tv

Comedian and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has so much respect for first responders.

Heart-stopping video captured the entire ordeal. Officer Tim Schwering was called to help Kimberly Novak, who was trapped inside her car in Spokane, Washington.

The scary moment happened when Novak hit a patch of snow and ice and her car shut completely off. She was returning from a trip to the store for some ice cream.

Schwering used his baton to smash a glass window of the car, which was engulfed in flames, allowing Novak to escape.

Schwering and Novak came to share their story on "Ellen."

"This guy is so genuine and so compassionate that he showed up to my house the next morning with half a gallon of ice cream and a bottle of wine," Novak said of Schwering.

To thank him for his heroic rescue, DeGeneres gave him a special surprise.

Watch a video of the interview below: