A&E makes changes to its KKK series amid complaints, boycott talk

Updated: 9:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 | Posted: 9:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A&E has announced some changes to its upcoming Ku Klux Klan series amid sharp criticism and talk of boycotting the network.
Instead of "Generation KKK" the new series, debuting Jan. 8, will be called "Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America."
Variety reported that the channel also has a new partnership with civilrights group Color of Change, which will produce segments featuring civil rights leaders to give context to the series episodes. A&E will also air a town-hall special after the show to discuss ending hate in the country.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete is among the prominent critics of the new program:
No matter what u call it I fear this is going to be glossy& normalizing & will validate/ recruit certain people. KKK hate is already exposed https://t.co/KEejX2PYxG— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) December 24, 2016
Actress Ellen Pompeno appreciated the reboot:
Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
Actor Wendell Pierce had called for a boycott:
There should be an immediate boycott of A&E and all of its sponsors as they normalize the KKK with a reality series. Abhorrent— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 19, 2016
From the beginning A&E said it was not in any way showing support for the klan, but rather seeking to expose its practices and highlight the struggle of some members to leave.
USA Today reported that a description of the show said it "follows several family members who work with anti-hate 'extractors' in order to help themselves or their family leave the klan. It is a documentary about real people: those who are looking for a pathway out (of) hatred."
That desciption is no longer visible on the show's A&E webpage. The "about" section of the show site focuses instead on subjects in the show who are a "team of anti-hate extractors," according to the site.
Rob Sharenow, executive vice president and general manager of A&E, told Variety that the show is "what happens behind the scenes and how hate groups evolve and continue. That was really the focus of the entire series."
Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, issued the following statement:
After reviewing the promotions and episodes and participating in substantive conversations with A&E executives, we are pleased to see that the network is taking seriously concerns that the show — newly titled ‘Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America’ — required important additional components — such as specific in-show educational context and content and a post-show town hall as we both want to work together to ensure that it did not normalize and humanize racism and white supremacy.
