DWTS Season 24 cast revealed

Who can believe it, but ABC's dance competition show "Dancing with the Stars" has reached season 24. The show's producers made the big announcement as to which stars will be vying for this year's mirror ball trophy.
Take a look at this year's lineup and which pros they will be paired up with:
Bonner Bolton was the world's premiere bull rider. Within 14 months, he went from being number one to being temporarily paralyzed and then finding a new career as an international fashion model. He is paired with Sharna Burgess.
#DWTS Pair: @Bonnerblue & @SharnaBurgess! @DancingABC
Charo, a singer, guitarist, actress and comedienne will take the dance floor with Keo Motsepe.
#DWTS Pair: Charo & @keodancer! @DancingABC
Chris Kattan has the moves from Roxbury, and may be better known as Mango, but will that be enough for him to dominate DWTS? The former Saturday Night Live Star is paired up with Witney Carson.
Meet my new dancing partner!
@WitneyCarson
David Ross has left the baseball diamond after winning two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and the Chicago Cubs in 2016. After retirement, he is a special assistant for the Cubs and an analyst on ESPN. He's partnered with Lindsay Arnold.
Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support. Check out @dancingabc to see us crush it. We need a team name, comment below with ideas. #DWTS #GMA
A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on
Erika Jayne has dominated Billboard's dance club chart with nine #1's and has been a star on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She's paired with Gleb Savchenko.
#DWTS just got real! @erikajayne and @Gleb_Savchenko are ready for this season of #DWTS!
Heather Morris has the pipes and moves after starring in Fox's hit show "Glee." She was also invited to be part of Beyonce's "I Am...Sasha Fierce" tour. Morris is paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy for DWTS.
We're gleeful to have @HeatherMorrisTV join @MaksimC this season on #DWTS!
Mr. T will "pity the fool" who beats him on the dance floor. Before becoming an actor, Mr. T was a doorman, military policeman, a bouncer in Chicago and celebrity bodyguard. He's paired with Kym Herjavec.
Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer! GOD bless them!
Nancy Kerrigan was a skating medal sweetheart in the '90's after becoming the United States Ladies Champion in 1993 and Olympic silver medal winner at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics. She is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.
#DWTS Pair: @NancyAKerrigan & @artemchigvintse! @DancingABC
Nick Viall is better known as "The Bachelor." Now the man who was looking for love on reality television is looking for a mirror ball. He's partnered with Peta Murgatroyd.
Bachelor Nation, are you ready to see @viallnicholas28 embark on a new journey with @PetaMurgatroyd to win the Mirrorball Trophy?
#DWTSpic.twitter.com/H9wN1L72ep@viallnicholas28 embark on a new journey with @PetaMurgatroyd to win the Mirrorball Trophy?
#DWTS
Normani Kordei is one-fourth of the group Fifth Harmony. She's paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
@GMA Thank you all for making this big reveal so special it's always a pleasure coming to visit. I had the best time. LOVE YOU #DWTS
Rashad Jennings is one of the top NFL safeties, staring every game in 2015 for the New York Giants. Before his career-setting year, he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders. He's partnered with Emma Slater.
#DWTS Pair: @RashadJennings & @EmmaSlaterDance! @DancingABC
Simone Biles already has gold and is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. Now she's trying to vault over the competition and is paired with Sasha Farber.
#DWTS Pair: @Simone_Biles & @SashaFarber! @DancingABC
The show isn't only celebrating its 24th season, it will also mark its 400th episode when it premieres on March 20.
