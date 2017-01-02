Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Rare.us
NEW YORK —
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36, and his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd, 30, welcomed their first child, a son, into the world on Wednesday.
Chmerkovskiy took to twitter early Wednesday morning to announce the news.
">January 4, 2017
Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy— Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC)
01/04/17 5:34amJanuary 4, 2017
Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy— Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC)
01/04/17 5:34am
"We can confirm that Peta and Maks have had their baby boy, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, born on Wednesday, January 4th at 5:34 a.m.," a rep for the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. "Per the couple, 'This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!'”
On Tuesday, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy’s brother, posted a video to Instagram telling his fans that he wouldn’t be at the “DTWS” Richmond, Va., tour show last night because he was soon to be an uncle.
Amazing news. I'm about to be an uncle! Family means the most to me so I'm with them now. Sadly I'll be missing the show tonight in Richmond but I'll be back in Lancaster tomorrow. Love y'all. and appreciate you understanding. I'll make it up to you🙏🏻 #dwtstour
A video posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on
On Monday, Chmerkovskiy posted a photo to his Instagram of Murgatroyd putting on makeup from her hospital bed.
A photo posted by @maksimc on
The couple, who announced their pregnancy in May, plan to wed sometime this year.
