Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend SWAY Alfalit Gala at Gary Nader Art centre on December 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The engaged couple welcome a son January 4, 2017.(Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36, and his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd, 30, welcomed their first child, a son, into the world on Wednesday.

Chmerkovskiy took to twitter early Wednesday morning to announce the news.

">January 4, 2017

"We can confirm that Peta and Maks have had their baby boy, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, born on Wednesday, January 4th at 5:34 a.m.," a rep for the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. "Per the couple, 'This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!'”

On Tuesday, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy’s brother, posted a video to Instagram telling his fans that he wouldn’t be at the “DTWS” Richmond, Va., tour show last night because he was soon to be an uncle.

On Monday, Chmerkovskiy posted a photo to his Instagram of Murgatroyd putting on makeup from her hospital bed.

But first...a little make up A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in May, plan to wed sometime this year.