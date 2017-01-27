Follow us on

    Updated: 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

    Disneyland reveals secret menu items

    Galactic Grill
    Disneyland released a list of some secret menu items at different resturants across the theme park, including Galactic Grill (pictured). (HarshLight/ Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ANAHEIM, Calif. —

    The main features of Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, are the teacup rides and roller coasters, but what's a day of rides without some good eats?

    KABC reported that Disneyland has released the names of a number of its secret menu items from eateries across the park.

    Officials told KABC the secret items on the confirmed list are made from ingredients that are already at the resort, but are served in new way.

    Resort officials would not provide descriptions of what's in each item.

    Here are the secret items and where they can be found in the park, according to KABC:

    • Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie with jalapenos at the Fire-fly Main Street Refreshment Corner

    • Mac-n-Chili Bread Bowl at Main Street Refreshment Corner

    • Electra-fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich at Carnation Café

    • "Alien Style" Galactic Burger at Galactic Grill

    • Fantasia Ice Cream Whoopie Pie Sandwich at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

    • Main Street Floats at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

    • Fried Mozzarella Sticks at Stage Door Cafe

    • Ice Cream Nachos and a choice of ice cream and topping on a bed of Crispitos at The Golden Horseshoe

    • Malibu Mocha Smoothie at Schmoozie's

    • Mac-n-Cheese Bread Bowl at Pacific Wharf Cafe

    • Neapolitan Shake at Flo's V8 Cafe

     
     

