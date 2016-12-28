Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Rare.us
LOS ANGELES —
On Wednesday evening, actress Debbie Reynolds, known for her long career in Hollywood, passed away. TMZ reported that Reynolds suffered a stroke Wednesday afternoon while planning funeral arrangements for her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher died 24 hours before her mother after suffering cardiac arrest on an airplane.
According to TMZ, Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher claimed that his mother told him that she wanted to be with Carrie shortly before her death.
"I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie," Reynolds reportedly told her son.
Related: Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Entertainment Tonight reported that Fisher told them his mother expressed missing Carrie Fisher before having a stroke.
"She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her and she had discussed some other things," he said. "She had been very strong the last several days. (There was) enormous stress on her, obviously, and this morning, she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left."
According TMZ, Reynolds had been in poor health for much of the year.
"Debbie actually had several strokes this year and was in failing health, and they believe Carrie's death was too much to bear," sources reportedly told TMZ.
Reynolds death sent shockwaves through Hollywood as entertainers and fans mourned the loss of one of the last members of the golden age of Hollywood.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}