Green Country Home and Garden Show Contest Rules

“Green Country Home and Garden Show $500 A Day” Contest Rules

January 27th – 29th, 2017

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

ELIGIBILITY: Green Country Home and Garden Show $500 A Day (“Contest”) is open only to legal U.S. residents of OK, who are 18 years of age or older. Employees, directors, officers, and agents of Cox Media Group (“Sponsor”), their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, limited liability companies, subsidiaries, distributors, advertising and promotional agencies, and suppliers involved in the Contest, as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household of such individuals are not eligible to enter or win.

Employees, directors, officers, and agents of Green Country Home and Garden Show exhibitors (“Exhibitor”), their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, limited liability companies, subsidiaries, distributors, advertising and promotional agencies, as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household of such individuals are not eligible to enter or win.

Void where prohibited by law.

No Purchase is necessary. Grand Prize winner(s) can only win once during the Sweepstakes period. Only one winner per household is permitted.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Contest begins at or about 12:00:00 PM CST on Friday, January 27th and ends at 5:00:00 PM CST on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 (“Contest Period”). One Grand Prize winner will be selected each day.

HOW TO ENTER: Beginning January 27th, 2017 through January 29th, 2017, visit the Spirit 105.7 Booth at the Green Country Home and Garden Show at the Exchange Center on the Tulsa County Fairgrounds at 21st and Yale Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There is no charge for admission and no charge for parking. The Expo is open on Friday, January 27th from 12pm CST until 8pm CST, on Saturday, January 28th from 10am CST until 8pm CST, and on Sunday, January 29th from 11am

CST until 5pm CST. All adults aged eighteen (18) and over, who meet the eligibility requirements may complete a registration blank to enter the contest. Individuals may only register themselves. One registration is permitted per adult per day of the contest. Any individual found to be registering more than one time or registering anyone but themselves will be immediately disqualified.

WINNER SELECTION: A winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted at the end of each day of the contest period from among all eligible entries received. All decisions on all matters relating to the determination of winners for this contest are final.

ODDS OF WINNING: The odds of winning are slim and will depend on the total number of eligible contestants who register during any given day.

GRAND PRIZE: A maximum of three (3) grand prizes will be awarded. Each Grand Prize will consist of $500.00. Grand prize winners must accept delivery of prize from sponsor, or as otherwise instructed by sponsor. All other costs related to prize delivery and acceptance are the responsibility of winner including but not limited to taxes, title, insurance, license, and registration fees. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if an advertised prize becomes unavailable. Grand prize winners will be required to complete and return a W-9 form, affidavit of eligibility, and liability/publicity release, and present a valid driver’s license and social security card before prize will be awarded. Winners of prizes greater than $600.00 will be issued a 1099 form reflecting the value of the prizes and are responsible for paying all income taxes on their prize. Each Grand Prize is valued at $500.00

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND ACCEPTANCE: Winners will be notified via phone or e-mail by a Cox Media Group representative informing them when their prize will be ready to claim. Once winners have been given notification they will have 30 days (business and weekend) to come to the Cox Media Group Offices during business hours and complete a prize-winning paperwork. Each winner must provide an Oklahoma driver’s license and sign a tax release from before the said prize will be released. Prizes are nontransferable. The winner must be present at the SPONSOR studios to complete his or her own paperwork. Once the winner’s paperwork has been completed, Cox Media Group will submit a payment request through our corporate offices in Atlanta, Georgia. Payment will then be mailed to the winner at the address provided on their paperwork in approximately 30 days from the time that their paperwork is completed. Incomplete or inaccurate information on winner’s paperwork may cause delays in processing winner’s prize. No substitutions are allowed, and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Sponsor may require winners to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release by this date, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may, at the discretion of sponsor, result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his/her interest in the prize. Winner will be allowed to win the contest only once during the contesting period. The standard 30 rule does not apply for this contest. Except where prohibited, participation in the Giveaway constitutes contestant's consent to the publication of his/her name, likeness, and biographical information in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation or further compensation.

NOTICE: Winner must be 18 years of age or older to claim a prize. Prize is awarded pursuant to a revocable, nontransferable license that is personal to the winner and may not be sold, resold, auctioned, bartered, assigned, exchanged, placed in commerce, transferred, given away, donated, or otherwise conveyed. A violation of these restrictions shall revoke winner’s license, and the prize will not be honored. Sponsor reserves the right to remove or to deny entry to winner if the winner violates the previous restrictions or engages in a disruptive manner or with intent to abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the event. ARV of Grand Prize: $500.00

PRIZE TERMS: Prize is not transferable and includes only the items specifically listed as part of prize. No substitution or cash equivalent of prize is permitted except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. If a prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Any portion of prize not accepted by winner will be forfeited. Federal, state, and local taxes on prize and any expenses relating to the acceptance of and use of prize not specified herein are the responsibility of winners. Sponsor will issue an IRS Form 1099-MISC for each winner whose prize is valued at $600 or more. Approximate retail values are as of the time the rules were printed and the value of a prize may fluctuate. A winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the prize at the time the prize is awarded.

PARTICIPATION: By participating in this Giveaway, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges. In its sole discretion, sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Giveaway. In the event the Giveaway is compromised by non-authorized human intervention, tampering, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of the sponsor, which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Giveaway, sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Giveaway.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: By entering the Giveaway, contestant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Giveaway, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (2) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Giveaway, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses.

CONSTRUCTION: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of any contestant and any party associated with the operation of this Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Oklahoma, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Oklahoma, or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Oklahoma. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the Giveaway, contestants release Cox Media Group, Inc., their respective affiliated companies, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Giveaway or with the acceptance, possession or use of any prize or any merchandise purchased with any prize (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages related to personal injury, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light).

SPONSOR/OPERATOR: The Giveaway is sponsored by Cox Media Group. The sponsor's decisions regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Giveaway shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Giveaway. Sponsor reserves the rights to revise these rules at any time during the contest period. Revisions to the rules will be broadcast on sponsor, and will be available at www.krmg.com and at the Cox Media Group Offices at 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74129, during regular business hours. If you have any questions regarding this Giveaway, please contact Cox Media Group Promotions, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74129.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Incomplete entries or entries that fail to include birthdate will be deemed ineligible. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, mutilated, incomplete, or illegible entries. Sponsor is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by entrant or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for undeliverable text messages resulting from filtration of a user’s internet service provider or wireless phone carrier network. Sponsor is also not responsible for any technical problems, malfunctions of any telephone service, computer systems, servers, providers, hardware/software, lost or unavailable network connections or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may affect the ability of consumers to participate, or for any damage to any participant’s computer system/software related to or resulting from participation in this Contest. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of entrants. Participants may not enter more than the maximum number of times allowed with multiple cellular phone numbers. Any participant who attempts to enter with multiple identities or uses any device or artifice to register/enter multiple times will be disqualified at Sponsor's sole discretion. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a winning entrant, the entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the phone number from which a Text Message Entry was sent (i.e. the natural person assigned to the number by a phone service provider). Potential winner may be required to provide Sponsor with proof that he/she is the authorized account holder of the phone number associated with the winning entry. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation as stated herein or with any provision in these Official Rules. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE/PHONE SERVER OR UNDERMINE THE CONTENT OR LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAW AND, SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH ENTRANT, AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Proof of submission of an entry will not be deemed to

be proof of receipt by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical, technical, or other error in the Contest offer, administration of the Contest or in the announcement of prize winner. In the event of a printing/production/typographical error, irregular or invalid code/message or equipment error, Cox Media Group, their respective parent companies, their distributors, alcohol beverage retailers, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, nor their respective agents or agencies shall have any liability. In no event will more than the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules be awarded. If, for any reason, more prize notifications are sent (or more claims are received) than the number of prizes offered, as set forth in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the intended number of prizes through a random drawing from among all eligible prize claims received. In the event Sponsor is prevented from continuing with the Contest or the integrity and/or feasibility of the Contest is severely undermined by any event beyond the control of Sponsor, including but not limited to fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), terrorist threat or activity, or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, infection by computer virus, unauthorized intervention, technical failures or other cause not reasonably within the control of Sponsor (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to abbreviate, modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest without any further obligation. If Sponsor, in its discretion, elects to alter this Contest as a result of a Force Majeure event, a notice will be posted on www.KRMG.com/s/contests. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a random drawing from among all valid and eligible entries received up to the time of such cancellation, providing a sufficient number of entries are received. By participating in this Contest and submitting an entry, each entrant agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including all entry requirements; (ii) to hold Sponsor, and each of their respective parent, representatives, directors, officers, agents, divisions, dealers, affiliates, limited liability companies, subsidiaries, distributors, advertising and promotional agencies, employees and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”), harmless against any and all claims, injuries, damages, losses and liability that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the participation in the Contest or from the receipt or use of any prize or any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of any prize; and (iii) that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Winner, by acceptance of a prize, grants to Sponsor and its designees the right to use winner's name, address (city and state of residence), photograph, voice, statements and/or other likeness and prize information in perpetuity for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, without further compensation, or consideration, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. Further, in such dispute, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney’s fees, other than participant’s actual out of pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Contest), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. Please see the privacy policy located at http://www.KRMG.com/s/contests for details of Sponsor's policy regarding the use of personal information collected in connection with this Contest.

RULES REQUEST: For a copy of the official rules, log onto http://www.KRMG.com/s/contests.

WINNER LIST: For the name of the winner, available after February 3rd, 2017, send a self-addressed stamped envelope, postmarked by 2/28/17, to: Green Country Home and Garden Show $500 a Day Sweepstakes- Request Winner List – 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.