Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:39 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Rare.us
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is backing out of several upcoming tour dates after he revealed he is struggling with “health and emotional issues.”
On Wednesday, the comic wrote on Instagram that his issues “needed attention asap” and that “attempting to work through my problems was not going over and I had to stop everything before things got worse.”
Wednesday’s post follows another earlier in the week in which he wrote “the problem with going down the wrong way is sometimes you take people with you. I’m not where I need to be, but I’m refocused and hopeful.”
Iglesias has cancelled the rest of his tour through March. He was scheduled to appear at venues across the United States, from Texas to Pennsylvania.
To my fans: I can not apologize enough for the sudden cancellation of recent shows. I'm dealing with some serious health and emotional issues that needed attention asap. Attempting to work through my problems was not going over and I had to stop everything b4 things got worse. Failing to make better choices and never taking a break in 20 years of intense touring has finally caught up to me. I need to get better b4 I can return to making people laugh and smile. I applaud my management for doing their best to protect me but my fans need to know the truth. Fluffy is fine but Gabriel needs help. #gabrieliglesias #FluffyGuy
A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on
In several interviews, Iglesias has spoken about the toll touring takes on him. In a 2014 interview, he talked about his diabetes and its impact on his health. The comedian dropped almost 100 pounds to deal with the condition, but still didn’t take time off his grueling tour schedule. He also released a few stand-up specials with Comedy Central, most famously “I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy.”
Fans on Twitter and Instagram, where Iglesias has 1.2 million followers, offered support for the comic.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}