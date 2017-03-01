Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced on Instagram he's canceling part of his tour thorugh March over "health and emotional issues."

By Rare.us

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is backing out of several upcoming tour dates after he revealed he is struggling with “health and emotional issues.”

On Wednesday, the comic wrote on Instagram that his issues “needed attention asap” and that “attempting to work through my problems was not going over and I had to stop everything before things got worse.”

Wednesday’s post follows another earlier in the week in which he wrote “the problem with going down the wrong way is sometimes you take people with you. I’m not where I need to be, but I’m refocused and hopeful.”

Iglesias has cancelled the rest of his tour through March. He was scheduled to appear at venues across the United States, from Texas to Pennsylvania.

In several interviews, Iglesias has spoken about the toll touring takes on him. In a 2014 interview, he talked about his diabetes and its impact on his health. The comedian dropped almost 100 pounds to deal with the condition, but still didn’t take time off his grueling tour schedule. He also released a few stand-up specials with Comedy Central, most famously “I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy.”

Fans on Twitter and Instagram, where Iglesias has 1.2 million followers, offered support for the comic.