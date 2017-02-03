Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 8:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Tammy Ragusa
We were all doing a double take when we read the news that Faith Hill had a new project in the works. Not that we don’t want to hear new music from Hill, but this particular collaboration seemed a little off.
CNN posted a tweet Friday afternoon that broke the news that "Faith Hill" would be releasing an album of duets with the late rap icon Notorious B.I.G. in an album called "The King & I."
Let that sink in for a second.
Sure, husband Tim McGraw collaborated with rapper Nelly on "Over and Over" back in 2004, but this just felt a little different.
It’s also a little wrong. If you look at the photo attached to CNN’s tweet, the image is actually of hit R&B singer-songwriter Faith Evans, not Faith Hill.
CNN stepped up and took responsibility for the error later in their timeline by issuing a correction, but not before a few hundred Twitter users caught it, including Faith Hill and Faith Evans.
Hill simply said,"This sounds awesome!"
">February 3, 2017
This sounds awesome! https://t.co/jzmyUHKaxU— Faith Hill (@FaithHill)https://t.co/jzmyUHKaxU— Faith Hill (@FaithHill) February 3, 2017
This sounds awesome! 😀
Faith Evans, who is actually releasing the project, succinctly responded with a pair of left-looking emoji eyes in a tweet, but also shared other humorous tweets, including a photoshopped image of her upcoming album:
">February 4, 2017
Shout out to @FaithHill for holding it down! #TKAIpic.twitter.com/8nx471g5Gp— Faith Evans (@faithevans)@FaithHill for holding it down! 😂😂😂 #TKAIpic.twitter.com/8nx471g5Gp— Faith Evans (@faithevans) February 4, 2017
Shout out to
She also asked Hill if she was up for a duet:
">February 3, 2017
Up for a bonus duet, Ms. Hill? #Faith#TKAIhttps://t.co/AkWlJSeC89— Faith Evans (@faithevans)#Faith#TKAI 🔥😁 https://t.co/AkWlJSeC89— Faith Evans (@faithevans) February 3, 2017
Up for a bonus duet, Ms. Hill?
Maybe we'll get a collaboration between two Faiths soon!
