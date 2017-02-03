CNN posted a tweet about Faith Hill (right) saying she had a new album out, but with an image of Faith Evans (left), who is releasing an album. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Tammy Ragusa

Courtesy of Rare.us

We were all doing a double take when we read the news that Faith Hill had a new project in the works. Not that we don’t want to hear new music from Hill, but this particular collaboration seemed a little off.

CNN posted a tweet Friday afternoon that broke the news that "Faith Hill" would be releasing an album of duets with the late rap icon Notorious B.I.G. in an album called "The King & I."

Let that sink in for a second.

>> Read more trending stories

Sure, husband Tim McGraw collaborated with rapper Nelly on "Over and Over" back in 2004, but this just felt a little different.

It’s also a little wrong. If you look at the photo attached to CNN’s tweet, the image is actually of hit R&B singer-songwriter Faith Evans, not Faith Hill.

CNN stepped up and took responsibility for the error later in their timeline by issuing a correction, but not before a few hundred Twitter users caught it, including Faith Hill and Faith Evans.

Hill simply said,"This sounds awesome!"

">February 3, 2017

Faith Evans, who is actually releasing the project, succinctly responded with a pair of left-looking emoji eyes in a tweet, but also shared other humorous tweets, including a photoshopped image of her upcoming album:

">February 4, 2017

She also asked Hill if she was up for a duet:

">February 3, 2017

Maybe we'll get a collaboration between two Faiths soon!