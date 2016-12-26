Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Zsa Zsa Gabor’s adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt died on Christmas Day, just a week after his mother died.
On Dec. 18, the same day the Hollywood legend died, her 45-year-old son was injured in a motorcycle crash in Los Angeles and died from his injuries a week later, according to TMZ.
Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt adopted Oliver after they were married in 1986. The 73-year-old Frederic Prinz von Anhalt told TMZ that his son never regained consciousness after slipping into a coma following the accident.
Ich werde dich immer lieben -Forever Brothers!!! Live the Afterlife in the fullest like you did before!
A photo posted by Prinz Marcus von Anhalt (@prinzmarcus) on
Oliver Prinz von Anhalt also had an adopted brother, Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, who posted tributes to social media after Oliver Prinz von Anhalt’s death, calling his brother “my best friend, my soulmate.”
A photo posted by Prinz Marcus von Anhalt (@prinzmarcus) on
The Hungarian actress, known for her multiple marriages and glamorous lifestyle, was 99 when she died of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home.
