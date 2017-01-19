Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Queen of country Dolly Parton turns 71, still moving and shaking

Dolly Parton
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Country music star Dolly Parton performs on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

C

Country music star and actor Dolly Parton is celebrating her 71st  birthday.

Parton was born on January 19, 1946 in Sevier County in eastern Tennessee and has 11 brothers and sisters.

>> Read more trending stories 

Fans have been tweeting out birthday messages to the legendary singer and Parton responded with a tweet of her own.

“Thank you for all the birthday love!” she tweeted.

">January 19, 2017

While Parton may be 71, she’s not slowing down any. She released a new album, “Pure & Simple,” last year and plans on heading out on her first major concert tour in more than 25 years this summer. Her tour is expected to include stops in 60 U.S. and Canadian cities.

Parton premiered a new movie in November called “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” and she’s involved with her entertainment theme park Dollywood.

She also helped raise money for the victims of the wildfires that ravaged her home county in Tennessee last November.

 

 
 

@KRMGTulsa

Trending News

 
 