Pharrell and wife welcome triplets

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Pharrell Williams' family recently grew from three to six members.
Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, welcomed triplets in early January, according to Vanity Fair. The babies' names and details of their births have been kept private.
The couple dated for five years before wedding in October 2013, according to Us Weekly. They are already parents to an 8-year-old son, Rocket Ayer.
In September 2016, Lasichanh, 36, made headlines when she showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner, but she did not announce that she was expecting three babies.
A representative for Williams, 43, declined to comment on details of the births but did say that the mother and children are all "happy and healthy."
