Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:11 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Actor Patrick Stewart is applying for US citizenship so he can oppose President Donald Trump.
It's not clear exactly what resistance activities he plans, but Stewart told the hosts of "The View" -- including his "Star Trek: The Next Generation" costar Whoopi Goldberg -- that he wants to throw in with America as a reaction to Trump's election.
"My wife and I had gone to Washington to see good friends of ours, three different friends who are kind of Washington insiders, because we wanted to ask them, what do we do?" he said. "The first night we were in Washington, I had the worst night's sleep. It was only in the morning when I got up and drew the curtain that realized what it might be."
He shared what he described as a "fairly innocent" tweet about the incident in February.
">February 10, 2017
Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew)February 10, 2017
Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew)
"I did not directly insult your president," Stewart said, to which Joy Behar responded, "You want him?"
"We have our own problems," Stewart said. "We have Brexit."
Then he revealed his plan to become an American.
"I'm not a citizen ... but I am now applying for citizenship because I want to be an American, too," he said. "All of my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But I can't do it because I'm not a citizen."
">March 2, 2017
.@SirPatStew on why he's becoming a U.S. citizen under Trump: "All of my friends ... said 'there is one thing you can do: fight, fight!" pic.twitter.com/kk5Eq8Y7wk— The View (@TheView)@SirPatStew on why he's becoming a U.S. citizen under Trump: "All of my friends ... said 'there is one thing you can do: fight, fight!" pic.twitter.com/kk5Eq8Y7wk— The View (@TheView) March 2, 2017
.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}