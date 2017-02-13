Matt Damon knew about Clooney twins for months

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Actor Matt Damon has known about George and Amal Clooney’s baby news for months.
Damon confirmed that the celebrity power couple were having twins last week during an interview about his new movie “The Great Wall” with “Entertainment Tonight Canada,” but it seems he’s known about the news since last year.
“We were working together last fall and he came up to me on set and took me aside and told me, and I was so happy for him,” Damon, the father of four daughters, said on the "Today" show.
Damon and Clooney are longtime friends and fellow stars of the “Ocean’s” film series.
“They’re going to be fantastic,” Damon said on “Today” of Clooney, 55, and Amal, 39 becoming new parents.
The Clooneys were married in 2014 in a ceremony in Venice, Italy.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}