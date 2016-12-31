Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Singing superstar Mariah Carey is set to perform on New Year’s Eve in Times Square on “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”
Carey is the last act scheduled to perform leading up to the big ball drop, but the divine diva is known almost as much for her tardiness as for her powerful vocal range.
Her staffers were so unfamiliar with events on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, that when show producers called to lock in her arrival time, Carey’s team asked, “What time exactly does the ball drop?” according to news reports.
Show producers reportedly wondered whether to tell her 11 p.m.
Singer Gloria Estefan and the cast of the smash Broadway musical “On Your Feet” are also on the ”Dick Clark” ticket, along with country singer Thomas Rhett, and pop band DNCE.
