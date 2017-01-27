Actress Lindsay Lohan in a performance of 'Speed the Plow' in London, England in September of 2014.

Actress Lindsay Lohan made international headlines recently after she met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, apparently to discuss Syrian refugees.

The “Mean Girls” star posted pictures of the meeting to her Instagram account on Friday.

Lohan wrote beside the photo “What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refuges is truly inspiring.”

She also tagged President Donald Trump on the post and added an Arabic greeting that means “Peace be unto you.”

What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rterdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum Salam #cleanslate2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Lohan, 30, recently deleted all her Instagram and Twitter posts. The Erdogan posts are her first on social media since then.

The meeting and message about Syrian refugees follow rumors that Lohan has converted to Islam.

Lohan’s rep told US Weekly in early January that the actress is going through “a period of renewal,” etonline reported.